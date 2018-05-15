Codexis (CDXS) SVP James Lalonde Sells 10,000 Shares

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) SVP James Lalonde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,926. The firm has a market cap of $673.49 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -1.71. Codexis has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 87.65%. research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Codexis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Codexis by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

