Codexis (CDXS) SVP James Lalonde Sells 10,000 Shares

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) SVP James Lalonde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,926. The firm has a market cap of $673.49 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -1.71. Codexis has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 87.65%. research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Codexis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Codexis by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

