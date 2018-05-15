CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

COBZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CoBiz Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoBiz Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

CoBiz Financial opened at $20.96 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $896.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. CoBiz Financial has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.50%. sell-side analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from CoBiz Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CoBiz Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other CoBiz Financial news, CEO Steven Bangert sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $78,425.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,352,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Pass sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $25,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,691 shares of company stock worth $352,013 in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,844,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,836,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 276,040 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 841,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 104,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

