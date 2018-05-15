Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,100.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $763.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,099.31 and a 12 month high of $1,110.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.68, for a total value of $4,426,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,488.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,533 shares of company stock worth $51,139,209 in the last ninety days. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morningstar reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,040.56 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.