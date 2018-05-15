Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund opened at $13.96 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It will invest approximately 80% in equity and equity-related securities in the United States and non-United States markets, and the remainder in fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both the United States and non-United States markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.