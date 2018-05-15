ClearBridge Energy MLP (EMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd.
ClearBridge Energy MLP has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of EMO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,981. ClearBridge Energy MLP has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $11.57.
About ClearBridge Energy MLP
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide long-term investors a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.
