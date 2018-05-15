Clean Diesel Technologies (CDTI) Announces Earnings Results

Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Clean Diesel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Clean Diesel Technologies traded up $0.65, reaching $0.65, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,209. Clean Diesel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on Clean Diesel Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Clean Diesel Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts.

