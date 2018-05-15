ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $67,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.20, for a total value of $457,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $1,032,467.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,760 shares of company stock worth $2,369,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $318.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $318.44 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.76.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

