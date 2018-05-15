Citrix Systems (CTXS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14,420.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,262 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 208,814 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,383,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,445 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of CTXS opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $697.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.57 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 49.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,293,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,597,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $224,142.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,770,928.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,175 shares of company stock worth $8,146,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

