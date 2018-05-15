Citigroup (C) Position Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $81,851,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $60,873,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86.0% in the third quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.