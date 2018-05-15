Citi Trends (CTRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Citi Trends an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Ivy D. Council sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $127,630.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christina Short sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $85,064.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,910.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Citi Trends by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 94,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citi Trends by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends traded up $0.34, hitting $29.79, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,189. The stock has a market cap of $407.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.20. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories.

