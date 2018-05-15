Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.6% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $45.70 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $221.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

