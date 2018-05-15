Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 100 at JPMorgan Chase

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from GBX 125 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.36) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities dropped their price target on Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 180 ($2.44) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

CIR stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 76.75 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 115.61 ($1.57).

