Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1,336.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,367 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $38,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 180,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial opened at $70.56 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

In related news, Director David P. Osborn purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $25,959.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,144.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

