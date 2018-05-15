Ciena (CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, VP James Frodsham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $92,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,505 shares of company stock worth $2,412,137. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,962,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,477,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,110,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ciena by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,746,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,035,000.

Shares of Ciena traded down $0.54, reaching $25.11, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,507. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Ciena has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.