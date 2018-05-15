CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,227 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,168,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HCP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,470,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,316,000 after acquiring an additional 343,232 shares during the period. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCP by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,806 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in HCP by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,013,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,126 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in HCP by 12,329.6% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 6,761,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kendall K. Young bought 14,000 shares of HCP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $306,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Shares of HCP opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.24. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $24.09.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $479.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.86 million. HCP had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

