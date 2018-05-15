CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $901,000 Position in AmBev (ABEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmBev were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in AmBev in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmBev in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AmBev by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in AmBev in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in AmBev in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AmBev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised AmBev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. UBS cut AmBev from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmBev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on AmBev from $6.90 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmBev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of AmBev opened at $5.95 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. AmBev has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AmBev had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.66%. analysts predict that AmBev will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AmBev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

