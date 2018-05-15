CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1 Million Position in Shire (SHPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shire were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHPG. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Shire by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shire by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shire by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Shire by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Shire by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHPG. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Shire to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.64.

Shares of Shire opened at $168.52 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Shire has a 52 week low of $167.18 and a 52 week high of $170.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. Shire had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Shire will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.8937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

