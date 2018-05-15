CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.04.

In other news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 29,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $3,724,371.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,431 shares of company stock worth $17,070,232. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy opened at $124.24 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $123.67 and a one year high of $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

