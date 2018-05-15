CI Financial (CIX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.50 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.25.

TSE:CIX opened at C$24.99 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$24.07 and a 12 month high of C$30.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59. CI Financial had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of C$594.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

In other CI Financial news, Director David P. Miller acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,652.00. Also, Director Peter W. Anderson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

