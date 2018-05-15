Chubb Plc (CB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Plc (NYSE:CB) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Chubb by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 633,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,617,000 after acquiring an additional 189,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Plc has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $136.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Chubb Plc will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

