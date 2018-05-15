Chubb Plc (CB) Holdings Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chubb Plc (NYSE:CB) by 319.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Shares of Chubb opened at $135.05 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . Chubb Plc has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Chubb Plc will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other Chubb news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.