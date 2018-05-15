Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Piper Jaffray

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by Piper Jaffray from $420.00 to $530.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.78.

NYSE:CMG opened at $425.06 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $423.62 and a 52 week high of $432.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ali Namvar acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $317.70 per share, with a total value of $953,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Cappuccio acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 423,822 shares of company stock worth $134,819,781 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 953.9% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,356.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

