Chimera Investment (CIM) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chimera Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2948144636088 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.01 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Chimera Investment opened at $18.08 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

