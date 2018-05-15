Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 20,845 Shares of Leidos (LDOS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 171.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

Leidos opened at $62.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

