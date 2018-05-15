Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Conn’s (CONN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conn's alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Daly purchased 5,100 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,591.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO George L. Bchara purchased 7,390 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $202,559.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,586.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conn’s opened at $25.90 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Conn’s had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.