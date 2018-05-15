Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 31,600 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 252.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $361,575.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,225 shares in the company, valued at $875,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $778,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals opened at $102.21 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

