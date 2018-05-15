Chevron (CVX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.9856790662446 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Chevron traded down $0.65, reaching $129.74, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,201,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron has a one year low of $129.35 and a one year high of $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 135,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $17,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,178,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $3,110,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,258,950. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

