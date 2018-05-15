Cheniere Energy Partners (CQH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CQH. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners opened at $28.08 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 150,656.80% and a net margin of 99.47%. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 50,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 430,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $420,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.