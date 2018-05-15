Chartist Inc. CA Reduces Stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 makes up 5.9% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the first quarter worth $107,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 845.0% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 opened at $169.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a twelve month low of $169.48 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

