CF Industries (CF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries opened at $40.47 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 10.96%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in CF Industries by 256.6% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.