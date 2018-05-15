Cerus Co. (CERS) Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 8,631 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 8,631 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $57,741.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cerus opened at $6.58 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 111.19% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,064,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 898,457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 7,062,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 515,550 shares during the period. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

