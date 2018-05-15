Cerillion (CER) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Cerillion (LON:CER) announced a dividend on Monday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CER opened at GBX 133.98 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.14).

Separately, Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 156 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

