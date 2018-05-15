CenturyLink to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (CTL)

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) – Jefferies Group increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CenturyLink in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst S. Goldman now expects that the technology company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CenturyLink’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get CenturyLink alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTL. Cowen set a $19.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenturyLink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

CenturyLink opened at $19.24 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.76. CenturyLink has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CenturyLink had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX raised its stake in CenturyLink by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 154,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CenturyLink by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,986 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in CenturyLink during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in CenturyLink by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,027,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenturyLink by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek acquired 7,620,118 shares of CenturyLink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,408,372.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Receive News & Ratings for CenturyLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenturyLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.