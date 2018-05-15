Century Communities (CCS) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Century Communities accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $3,182,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Century Communities from $34.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Century Communities from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.72 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.87%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

