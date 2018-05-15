Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVCY. ValuEngine cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $20.68. 14,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.09.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,014.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.