Central Federal Co. (CFBK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 259.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Central Federal worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Federal opened at $2.39 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Central Federal Co. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Federal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

