CenterState Bank (CSFL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CenterState Bank were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CenterState Bank by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterState Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of CenterState Bank by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of CenterState Bank by 14.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterState Bank by 25.6% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

CSFL opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CenterState Bank has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. CenterState Bank had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.81%. equities analysts forecast that CenterState Bank will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSFL shares. BidaskClub cut CenterState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on CenterState Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Brean Capital upgraded CenterState Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CenterState Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CenterState Bank from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

