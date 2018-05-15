Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,825,853 Duke Realty Co. (DRE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,825,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,268,000. Duke Realty comprises about 2.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty opened at $28.51 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 196.21%. The company had revenue of $234.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $130,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $110,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.