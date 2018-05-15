Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,279,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,928,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 569,820 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 238,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 660,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.