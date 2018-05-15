Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,030,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,169,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 66,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,818,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide opened at $82.97 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.