Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies (TRV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 78,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 440 Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 109,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $598,551.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,105,521.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 21,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,126.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $10,750,347 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

