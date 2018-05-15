Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $170,000 in Ventas (VTR) Stock

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 2,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,302 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Ventas by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,170,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,263,000 after acquiring an additional 750,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $38,798,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,115,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE:VTR opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.79). Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $211,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

