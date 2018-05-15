Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $146,000 in Nucor (NUE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $63.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $2,666,617.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $109,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,563.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,495. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

