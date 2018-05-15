Celsius’ (CELH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

“1Q18 revenue of $12.1M, up 101% y/y, was well above both our estimate of $10.6M and consensus of $9.9M. Domestic revenue grew 68.6% y/y and international revenue increased 230% y/y..”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Celsius has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $4.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. equities analysts predict that Celsius will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream.

