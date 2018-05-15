Ceconomy (MTTRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

Ceconomy traded down $0.07, reaching $2.04, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

