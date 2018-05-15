CDK Global (CDK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bredin Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $63.84 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDK Global news, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $379,969.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $137,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $773,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

