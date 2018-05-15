Cavco Industries (CVCO) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cavco Industries earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 48.4598735149169 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Cavco Industries opened at $175.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $175.65 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,062,448.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,482,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $1,207,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,769,741.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

