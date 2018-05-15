Catasys (CATS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), reports.

Catasys traded down $0.04, reaching $5.36, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,532. The company has a market cap of $81.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.26. Catasys has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael Edward Sherman purchased 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $74,484.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 92.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

