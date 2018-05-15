CasinoCoin (CSC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $29.36 million and $3,746.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including cfinex and BitFlip.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006586 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023977 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001684 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) is a PoC coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

