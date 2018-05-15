CarTaxi Token Price Up 49.3% This Week (CTX)

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One CarTaxi Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. CarTaxi Token has a total market capitalization of $399,465.00 and approximately $84,258.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004229 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00766694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00094407 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Profile

CarTaxi Token’s launch date was September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CarTaxi Token is cartaxi.io

Buying and Selling CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CarTaxi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

